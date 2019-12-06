PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station Pensacola remains closed for the day after a gunman opened fire Friday morning, killing at least three people and injuring several others before he was shot and killed, authorities have said.

Seven people were injured, including two Escambia County deputies

Shooting happened in one of the classroom buildings

Learn how you can donate blood to OneBlood here

Seven people were injured, including two Escambia County deputies, during the shooting.

According to Chief Deputy Chip W. Simmons of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in a news conference, the shooting occurred in one of the classroom buildings sometime before 7 a.m.

#UPDATE: A second victim has been confirmed deceased. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

The base is closed for the remainder of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed on base. Additional information to follow. — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) December 6, 2019

Officials declined to say whether the suspected shooter is a military member, however, it was stated that there were no other suspects.

NAS Pensacola first posted about the shooting on its Facebook page early Friday morning reporting that the gates were closed and secured due to reports of an active shooter.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. and confirmed that the shooting was no longer active and the shooter was dead shortly before 8 a.m.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

During a press conference Friday morning, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan confirmed two deputies were injured when they engaged with the shooter before killing him. They are both expected to survive.

The several other people injured were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola. Their conditions have not been released.

The White House, Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have responded to the shooting on Twitter.

I have spoken with NAS Pensacola Base Commander Timothy Kinsella and @ECSONews Sheriff David Morgan.



.@FLSERT is also deploying Florida's Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator to coordinate mental health resources for families impacted by this tragic shooting. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2019

The President has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station/Forest Sherman Field and is monitoring the situation. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 6, 2019

Just spoke with the Base Commander of the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.



I let him know that we will provide any assistance and resources necessary to help our military members, victims and their families during this time & I will continue to remain in constant contact. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 6, 2019

NAS Pensacola, which is home of the Blue Angels, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base will remain shut down until further notice.

Friday's lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty U.S. sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Information from Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.