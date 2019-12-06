PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station Pensacola remains closed for the day after a gunman opened fire Friday morning, killing at least three people and injuring several others before he was shot and killed, authorities have said.
- Seven people were injured, including two Escambia County deputies
- Shooting happened in one of the classroom buildings
- Learn how you can donate blood to OneBlood here
Seven people were injured, including two Escambia County deputies, during the shooting.
According to Chief Deputy Chip W. Simmons of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in a news conference, the shooting occurred in one of the classroom buildings sometime before 7 a.m.
Officials declined to say whether the suspected shooter is a military member, however, it was stated that there were no other suspects.
NAS Pensacola first posted about the shooting on its Facebook page early Friday morning reporting that the gates were closed and secured due to reports of an active shooter.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. and confirmed that the shooting was no longer active and the shooter was dead shortly before 8 a.m.
During a press conference Friday morning, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan confirmed two deputies were injured when they engaged with the shooter before killing him. They are both expected to survive.
The several other people injured were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola. Their conditions have not been released.
The White House, Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have responded to the shooting on Twitter.
NAS Pensacola, which is home of the Blue Angels, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.
The base will remain shut down until further notice.
Friday's lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty U.S. sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Information from Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.