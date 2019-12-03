ORLANDO, Fla. — Gary Siplin and Bakari Burns are facing off in a runoff election to decide who will fill Samuel Ing’s District 6 seat on the Orlando City Council.

This election means there will be a new representative for the city’s District 6 for the first time in some 13 years, with Ings giving up the seat he’s held since 2006.

District 6 is geographically large as it is diverse . It stretches from areas in the shadows of downtown Orlando, like Holden Heights and Washington Shores, down to the tourist heavy International Drive and Universal Studios.

The challenge for the two candidates in this race is motivating voters who have previously told Spectrum News 13 they feel unmotivated.

Many voters don’t feel like they are represented, so there is a disconnect — and the numbers show it.

During the general election in November, just 3,300 people voted in this race.

Right now, there are fewer votes than that — just about 2,300 votes out of more than 25,000 voters who are qualified to cast a vote. The majority of these votes have come in early through vote-by-mail ballots.

Additionally, the highest engagement currently is from those in the western area of Orlando. The Richmond Heights precinct had an 18 percent turnout, while neighboring Washington Shores and Lake Sunset area with 14 percent turnout.

The lowest turnout so far is from the tourist heavy areas like I-Drive, where just 2 percent of the voters have cast a vote.

The numbers show that a representative for a great many will be selected from a very few.

The issues that have been a central part of this race are affordable housing, wage equality, public transportation.

Polls close at 7 p.m.