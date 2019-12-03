LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Tuesday while exchanging gunfire with a man, authorities said.

Police said they got a call just before 1 p.m. about a man with a backpack waving a gun around on Glen Ridge Drive.

Witnesses said that when a responding officer found the man and confronted him, the man opened fire.

The officer returned fire, but as he backed away, he fell, hit his head, and began bleeding.

More officers arrived in the area and chased the armed man across U.S. 441 before he was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Medical staff initially thought the blood was from a gunshot wound, but they soon determined it was from the head injury from the fall.

Charges are pending against the man taken into custody.

None of the identities of the people involved has been released.