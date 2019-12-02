APOPKA, Fla. – A child was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Apopka, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Child struck by vehicle in Apopka

Child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital

East Semoran Boulevard was briefly shut down

The child was hit near the intersection of East Semoran Boulevard and South Thompson Road.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. The condition of the child has not been released.

East Semoran Boulevard was temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land but has since reopened.

No other details were immediately available.