PALM BAY, Fla. — A Bayside High School PE teacher and golf coach was arrested by Palm Bay police for lewd-and-lascivious battery on a teenage girl, according to Brevard Public Schools.

The school district says Jason Maynor, 38, was arrested on Saturday morning. He's accused of multiple counts of illegal contact with the girl, including some incidents that happened on campus, according to police.

Faculty and parents were told about the arrest on Monday morning. As of right now, it's not believed any other students were involved, but the district says it's working with police, and additional counselors and law enforcement officers will be on campus to help answer questions or concerns.

Maynor was hired by the school district in 2016. The district says Maynor passed a criminal background check that included fingerprinting.

The school district says Maynor is banned from entering school property or having contact with students.

If you have any more information on this case, the school district asks that you call the confidential Speak Out Hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).