ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday.
The shooting occurred Saturday night near a home on Barksdale Drive in Azalea Park near Goldenrod Road.
When deputies arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said they don't have information yet on a possible shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (407) 254-7000.