ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near a home on Barksdale Drive in Azalea Park near Goldenrod Road.

When deputies arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they don't have information yet on a possible shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (407) 254-7000.