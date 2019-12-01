ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday. 

The shooting occurred Saturday night near a home on Barksdale Drive in Azalea Park near Goldenrod Road. 

When deputies arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.  They were both taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators said they don't have information yet on a possible shooter. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (407) 254-7000.