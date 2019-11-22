ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle, the popular burger chain, is coming back to Florida.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company is set to make a "special" announcement Monday from Unicorp's Village at O-Town West development on Daryl Carter Parkway, near Disney World.

"It has been over 50 years since White Castle has had a Florida presence," a new release said. "Florida cravers have been asking White Castle for years to open a restaurant in the Sunshine State. It's time for an important update!"

White House isn't providing any additional information, but it's very likely O-Town West where the new restaurant will be located.

White Castle, which operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states, hasn't had a location in Florida in 50 years.

Just last month, Illinois-based hot dog chain Portillo's announced it was opening its first Orlando-area restaurant at O-Town West.

O-Town West will include retail and residential space.