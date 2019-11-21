ORLANDO, Fla. -- Next year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether or not to rescind DACA. And it could be a life or death decision for a sick Central Florida DACA recipient.

Daysy Moreno, 30, was diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 10. At 14 she went on dialyis which she now relies on to live after her kidneys were removed at 17.

Moreno said she didn't know her kidney's were failing until a few months living in the U.S. after moving from Mexico.

Moreno said the private children's hospital she was treated at paid for her medical expenses until she was 18. She said then she received help from the Kidney Foundation who covered the majority of her medical costs along with her private health insurance.

Moreno said she began the process of a kidney transplant and was told by her transplant team she "made the perfect candidate for a transplant." She said if she were to go through the transplant then the Kidney Foundation and her insurance would no longer cover her. Moreno said it means she would need to pay around $7,000 a month in medical expenses. DACA recipients cannot enroll in the Affordable Care Act.

She said she may not even get the opportunity to receive a kidney transplant because the highest court may rule to rescind DACA by next June. She said whe won't receive the same medical care in Mexico as she does in the U.S. which could make the justices decision a life or death decision for her.

According to the Kidney Foundation, the life expectancy of someone on dialysis is five to 10 years. However, many can live up to 30 years.

Moreno began a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for her post-surgery medical costs.