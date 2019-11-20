ORLANDO, Fla. — Does Orlando have room for Major League Baseball's Orlando Dreamers?

That's the question Orlando Magic cofounder Pat Williams hopes to answer.

During a news conference at the Dubsdread Golf Course ballroom Wednesday morning, he said it's time for The City Beautiful to try to become an MLB city.

Williams said he recently heard that the league was considering expanding to 32 teams, with considerations for Nashville, Las Vegas, Portland, Montreal, and others, but he wondered why not Orlando?

A planning committee is expected to form to bring in a MLB team to Orlando, but major questions remain, including where will the stadium be placed, if there is one, and who will pay for it?

When Williams retires from day to day operations with the Magic in May, he said that he still believed in his heart Orlando was a baseball town and said it was still a goal of his to bring one in.

Williams proposes calling Orlando's team the Dreamers, after visionaries who have influenced the Central Florida area such as Walt Disney. He encourages people to go to OrlandoDreamers.com to provide feedback.

Florida already has two Major League Baseball teams: American League's Tampa Bay Rays and the National League's Miami Marlins , neither of which draw massive crowds. Williams said he thinks the Orlando market is different and hopes a fraction of Orlando's visitors decide to take in a baseball game.