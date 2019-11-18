TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Seminole County mother whose 1-year-old daughter was strangled to death in Halloween lights in 2016 was sentenced to 10 years' supervised probation Monday.

Mia Rice, 1, strangled in Halloween lights in November 2016

Her mom, Kristen DePasquale, faced 1st-degree murder charge

Medical Examiner reviewed case, said death could have been accident

Kristen DePasquale, 30, of Oviedo pleaded no contest to aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm in the November 10, 2016 death of 1-year-old Mia Rice.

She had faced a first-degree premeditated murder charge, which was dismissed before Judge Tesha Ballou in a Titusville courtroom.

Prosecutors said DePasquale told investigators she'd left Mia and her 2-year-old brother on a couch while she took a shower. When she returned, she said she found Mia hanging and unresponsive and her brother apologizing for hurting the baby.

But investigators said there were inconsistencies in her story. She later admitted to lying to police about the shower, they said, and the now-retired Volusia County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled Mia's death a homicide.

Recently, the defense raised concerns about the finding, leading prosecutors to seek a review, the State Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday. A Brevard County Medical Examiner performed the review and determined that Mia's death could also have been an accident.

"She is very relieved that this is over," said Jeff Dowdy, the deputy chief of the Seminole County Public Defenders Office. "She wants to move on with her life. She still has another child, Mikey, to take care of, and she just wants to put this behind her. It's been a long time. It's been over three years that she has been dealing with this."

Dowdy said DePasquale accepted a plea deal because there were concerns that a jury might find her guilty of child abuse.

The case was moved from Seminole to Brevard County because of a family conflict.

DePasquale also must pay $3,000 for the costs of the investigation.