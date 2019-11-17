PALM COAST, Fla. — It's not what you'd expect to find when walking on the beach.

Flagler County deputies recovered 15 kilos of drugs, including cocaine, found in a duffel bag on the beach in Palm Coast.

Deputies say the duffel bag was dark in color and covered in barnacles and seaweed, which they say means it was likely in the ocean for some time.

Inside the bag were 15 kilo-sized bricks. One of them was open, exposing a block of white substance which field tested positive for cocaine, with no fentanyl.

Thirteen of the bundles were similar in size, while another two were lighter and not dense. Deputies say there was some evidence of water damage.

During the investigation of the packages, one of the deputies suspected at least one of the packages might have been heroin, according to body camera video released by the sheriff's office.

A search of the beach area found no other bags or packages.

The sheriff's office believes rough surf and wind may have washed the drugs up on the beach.