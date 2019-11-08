ORLANDO, Fla. — The Berlin Wall was torn down 30 years ago.

The wall was built as a way to keep East Germans from going to the West.

For 28 years, it divided a city and stood as a symbol of Cold War tensions, until it was dismantled.

And believe it or not, a piece of the actual wall is right here in Orlando.

Behind Hard Rock Café Orlando at Universal CityWalk, visitors can find a section of it. The best way to see it is to take the walkway that leads to the Blue Man Group theater.

Some of the original graffiti remains on the wall. At the foot of the wall is a plaque that reads:

"In August, 1961, this infamous symbol of the Cold War was erected. In order to keep the East Germans from fleeing to the West, the Soviets built a wall between the east and west sectors of Berlin.

For the next 28 years, the Cold War raged on and "Checkpoint Charlie" governed passage. The wall stood as a harsh reminder of the chasm between the non-communist west and communist east.

On November 9, 1989, the wall was symbolically brought down. Only a few parts of the wall remain. The Hard Rock Café is proud to display this piece of history that symbolizes the fall of oppression."

It's both a hidden gem and a slice of history.