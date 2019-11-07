ORLANDO, Fla. — Ground is officially broken on a new multi-family development in Orlando, coming to the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

Apartment complex The Cannery coming in 2021

Part of The Packing District west of College Park

The Cannery will feature over 300 luxury apartment units, a pool, courtyards, fitness facility, dog park and dog wash. The first units are expected to be available to lease in 2021.

The complex will be built by Embrey Partners and will be part of The Packing District, a project developed by Dr. Phillips Charities on land that was part of Dr. Phillips' old citrus packing facilities.

The 202-acre development will eventually include housing, shops, a grocery store, a park, an urban farm, a tennis center, and a YMCA.

The development will encompass industrial areas around OBT and Princeton Street, with the parks, farm and preserved open wetlands taking over property between Texas Avenue and John Young Parkway, down toward WD Judge Drive.