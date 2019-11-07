ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man accused of touching a child inappropriately at Disney's Magic Kingdom last month is now facing additional charges, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

James Anthony Jones, 50, facing more molestation charges

Deputies say charges stem from "more incidents at Disney properties"

James Anthony Jones, 50, who was arrested in October, is now charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation for "more incidents at Disney properties," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Jones is accused of groping a child as he walked past them inside the gift shop on October 16, according to an incident report released at the time. The child told their mother, who notified Guest Relations employees.

MORE CHARGES: OCSO Sex Crimes Detectives have added more charges to 50-year-old James Anthony Jones, for lewd and lascivious molestation for more incidents at Disney properties. Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Jones/ pic.twitter.com/N5j8T7xWoH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 7, 2019

While deputies were looking for Jones, Disney security notified them of another incident involving a child at the Haunted Mansion attraction. Deputies said a child reported than an older man had touched them inappropriately when leaving the "stretch room" in the attraction's preshow area.

On Thursday, deputies said they want to speak with "anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Jones."