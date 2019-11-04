CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A critical test is happening Monday morning that will determine when astronauts will be launching from Florida's Space Coast once again.

This is an unmanned test in New Mexico

Boeing is conducting a pad abort test of their CST-100 Starliner spacecraft at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The #Starliner Pad Abort Test patch takes inspiration from the scenic New Mexico desert. It commemorates the most critical part of our mission: safety. The test today will ensure the abort system can quickly get the crew away from a potentially dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/aWYB2DE8M2 — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) November 4, 2019

Boeing and SpaceX have both been contracted by NASA to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

During the test, Starliner’s four-launch abort engines and several of its thrusters will fire, pushing the spacecraft one mile above land and one mile north of the test stand. Parachutes will deploy and landing airbags will help the vehicle touch down in one piece.

It is all to make sure astronauts are safe when they eventually launch on Starliner.

LIVE today: #Starliner's Pad Abort Test at 6:50 AM MT at @WSMissileRange. This test is all about crew safety. See us live with @NASA - tune in here and across our social channels. pic.twitter.com/AyWxfFeECi — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) November 4, 2019

"We want to prove we can get away from the rocket in case there’s an emergency and we can land safely out in the desert," said Boeing Vehicle engineer Bryan Gartner.

Boeing is building all of its Starliner vehicles at an old shuttle hangar at the Kennedy Space Center.

If Monday's pad abort test is successful, then it will set the stage for Starliner's first test launch to the International Space Station.

During that test, set for December 17, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the uncrewed spacecraft will launch on top of an Atlas V rocket.

Both tests are key before NASA allows astronauts on board.

Right now, NASA is anticipating the first human launches on SpaceX and Boeing’s spaceships will occur early next year, more than eight years since the retirement of the space shuttle.