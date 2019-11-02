Runner dies during 5K race at Disney World

A runner died during a 5K race at Disney World on Friday, officials confirmed.
The runner was participating in the Disney Fall Feast 5K, which is part of the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
"We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time," a Disney spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News.
No other details have been released.
The Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend continues through Sunday.