Runner dies during 5K race at Disney World

A runner died during a 5K race at Disney World on Friday, officials confirmed.

The runner was participating in the Disney Fall Feast 5K, which is part of the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

"We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time," a Disney spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News.

