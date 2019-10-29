LAKE HELEN, Fla. — A Volusia County A+ Teacher really knows how to keep her students on their toes.

Although Natalie Kushner has developed a lifelong love of dance, she wants to help her students build up the self-confidence to make their own moves.

One step inside Kushner's classroom and you see the high energy moves at Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts in Lake Helen. Kushner's Competitive Dance Team pushes themselves to perfect every single step.

A student's parent nominated Kushner as an A+ Teacher for her commitment, knowledge, and guidance.

"She is an amazing teacher," said Averie Cook, who Kushner has taught Averie Cook for five years now.

This ⁦@volusiaschools⁩ A+Teacher 🍎wt a life long love of 💃helps Ivy Hawn School of the Arts students build confidence to make their own moves! Watch ⁦@ybruzual⁩ & The @MyNews13 🌞Morning Show team Tues. at :53 after the hour throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/GijGuxvuIS — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) October 29, 2019

Averie added, "She is literally the most amazing teacher. She is everybody's second mom. She's over your shoulder making sure you're doing good and teaching you life lessons along the way."

Kushner says that's important.

"Dance has been a part of my life forever, so I try to instill my love for dance in them. I think it teaches them a lot of stuff for life, like dedication. It teaches you how to be resilient. It teaches you about teamwork, self-confidence,” she explained.

Isabel Viano, another one of Kushner's students, says she's been dancing since she was 3 years old.

"She makes me laugh so much. The classroom is never dull,” Isabel said.

"I just try to provide a classroom that they're comfortable in that they can be themselves. They can explore dance and get as much experience in that as possible,” Kushner explained.

She says the key to that is variety. They have twenty different routines to show off this year.

"You'll see a little of everything. We do ballet, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, musical theater,” Kushner said.

Kushner says she is honored to be chosen as an A+ Teacher.

"I feel that an education infused with the arts is a great thing for them, and I'm happy to be a part of it," she said.