ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department is searching for a man investigators say raped a woman outside her home in Thorton Park.

Woman raped outside Thorton Park home, police say

Orlando Police says its beefing up staffing in Thornton Park

Detectives are following up on leads, soliciting help from public

RELATED: Cops Release Sketch of Suspected Lake Eola Heights Attacker

According to police, a masked man grabbed a woman while she was outside her home on East Jefferson Street at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and sexually battered her after pulling her to the side of the house.

The attacker, wearing all-black clothing and a bandana covering his face, fled the scene on foot.

Officers cordoned off the area and brought in police dogs. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched its helicopter to search for the attacker.

“The unknown suspect was not located after an extensive search of the area,” an Orlando police report said.

Orlando Police in a statement Monday said it has beefed up “manpower and resources in the Thornton Park area."

The woman was uncertain whether she would be able to complete a composite sketch. Detectives are following up on video leads in the area.

The attack happened less than a mile away from the still unsolved attack on a woman on Cathcart Avenue on October 9 in Lake Eola Heights .

The woman was heading back to her apartment after walking her dog when she noticed a man behind her around 8:44 p.m. He pushed her door open as she tried to enter her home.

The man then covered her mouth to stop her from screaming, while trying to push her into her apartment, but he ran away when neighbors came out, alerted by the screaming.

Police released a composite image of the attacker.

Detectives said there’s not enough information at this time to know if two attacks are connected.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to generate more leads. Residents in the area with security cameras are asked to review their footage for possible tips.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.