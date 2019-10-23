ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando County Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has a new offer for teachers bargaining for a better pay raise for the 2019-2020 school year — higher salary increases with no bonuses.

The district presented the new offer to the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) Wednesday.

Just a couple of weeks ago, negotiators for Orange County Public Schools offered bigger bonuses, but not higher salaries. Now, school board members have taken the bonuses away but are offering higher salary increases.

The new deal would give “effective” teachers a $2,400 raise, and “highly effective” teachers would get a $3,000 raise.

The district’s previous proposal called for a $1,625 raise for teachers rated “effective,” and a $2,025 raise for teachers rated “highly effective.”

More than 80 percent of Orange County’s teachers are rated highly effective.

OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat says it’s the highest raise of any school district in Central Florida.

He says they weren’t able to accomplish this with any hidden pot of money — it’s money which would’ve gone towards bonuses.

“We heard the teachers loud and clear. They didn’t want bonuses, they wanted salary. So the board came back and said, ‘Let’s take the non-recurring bonus, we’ll put it into salary.’”

There’s still a concern about the rise in health insurance costs for teachers. Now, the district is offering to keep the insurance costs the same till February, at which point they will again go up.

No word yet whether the teachers union will accept the deal. Spectrum News 13 will provide you with updates as they become available.