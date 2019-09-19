ORLANDO, Fla. It is back to the bargaining table for Orange County teachers and the school district on Thursday.

For months now, teachers have been demanding higher salaries with no luck.

Union leaders say they have even hired a forensic auditor to go over the school district's budget to find areas where they can get more money for teachers.

"I think people don't understand that a lot of teachers live pay check to pay check, they don't even have savings for if they have an illness," said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. "We have a CTA crisis fund that we've used more and more over last few years to help teachers who do get ill and need some money or boost to help them survive."

Last week the school board approved a more than $2-billion budget for this school year, even though they do not know how much they will be paying teachers.

District administrators say the budget has funds for extra bonuses for teachers, but the union wants something more permanent.

Earlier this summer, teachers rejected the original pay deal that would have increased the district's total payroll expenses by 4 percent.

That deal would have increase the salary of "effective" teachers by $1,625, and "highly effective" teachers by $2,025.

However, teachers voted down the deal because of health insurance increases.

School board members say they want to give teachers more money, but blame their financial woes on a lack of funding from the state.

The budget can be amended if teachers and the district come up with a new agreement.