ORLANDO, Fla. — More than five months after contractors for the I-4 Ultimate project asked for more money and more time to complete the work, it’s still unclear if they’re going to get it.

Contractors asking for more time, money for I-4 Ultimate project

They're asking for extra $100 million, another nine months to finish project

State Rep. Anna Eskamani said she doesn't want taxpayers to have to cover the extra funds

Drivers say just the thought of it taking even longer is frustrating.

Nicole Long says the rough ride along I-4 forced her off the road.

“I started hearing a noise, and (something) actually popped out right after I hit a huge bump — so now we’re stranded here,” Long said.

In May, the Florida Department of Transportation revealed I-4 Mobility Partners and SGL Constructors asked for an extra $100 million and another nine months to finish the project, which would stretch it past its original deadline.

Instead of being complete by 2021, it would be sometime further down the road in 2022.

FDOT says required redesigns and Hurricane Irma are reasons for the delays.

Since the May announcement, Spectrum News 13 has been asking FDOT about the issue. Five months later, while it’s unclear still if the extensions will be given, FDOT says it does have the authority to grant them.

The big question now is who pays for it. State Rep. Anna Eskamani says she doesn’t want that to fall on taxpayers. In a statement, she said:

“As state lawmakers it is our responsibility to ensure public-private partnerships, contracts, and relationships meet their negotiated standards. It is disappointing to know that more delays are being requested by the main contractor, and I am also concerned about increased costs for an already expensive $2.3 Billion project. We need I-4 in Central Florida, and we need the project to be done on time with high safety standards for workers and travelers. We will continue to monitor the contractor's request for extension, and will keep Floridians updated.”