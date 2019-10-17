WASHINGTON — Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) unveiled new legislation Thursday to address the FBI’s handling of mass shootings, including the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sen. Rick Scott unveils legislation to could help curb mass shootings

Would require FBI to share all tips it has on mass shooting threats

Many families of Parkland victims on both sides of aisle support measure

The legislation would require the FBI share with appropriate state law enforcement agencies all tips it receives about people and threats and submit monthly reports and what was done to follow through.

The bill would also require the Government Accountability Office to review the tip line’s operating procedures and make recommendations for improvements.

“This is about getting information on threats into the hands of the right people who can prevent violence and protect our families,” said Scott during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

"My bill also establishes accountability and oversight for the FBI’s national tip line operations to help improve the process,” he added.

Families of those lost in the Parkland shooting are still looking for answers from the FBI, after the agency failed to properly investigate suspect Nikolas Cruz and mishandled two separate tips about his plans.

"That was one of the many failures that failed our families that day,” said Gena Hoyer, whose son Luke was among the 17 students and staff killed in the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

Tony Montalto lost his daughter Gina in the shooting, and he still is frustrated by the way the agency responded in the days following the tragedy.

“We had a conference call that Friday and for me personally, I had to leave the viewing of my daughter for the first time to go out and speak on that call. It was devastating to find out that our loss was caused by their failure,” Montalto said.

Scott said the FBI has yet to answer his questions about what changes have been made and if someone is being held accountable.

“Due to significant privacy implications, the FBI cannot comment on personnel matters,” Jillian C. Tyson, FBI’s assistant director in the office of Congressional Affairs wrote in response to the Senator’s inquires over the summer.

“At some point you say, something has got to change,” Scott said.

Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is on board with the senator’s proposal.

“Any time we can facilitate the sharing of information, that is going to help us be more effective and aggressive in our law enforcement efforts,” Moody said in an interview with Spectrum News.

The senator’s proposal is a solution many Parkland families believe lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can get behind.

“It’s so important that nobody else suffer the tragedies that Tom and Gina and I have suffered,” Montalto said.