DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tens of thousands of bikers are expected this weekend for Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

27th Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach

Events take place all over the county

Special traffic patterns in place, Daytona Beach police say

The 27th annual event starts Thursday. The motorcycle festival brings in motorcyclists enthusiasts from all over the county to take part in demos, races, shows, a swap meet, concerts and more.

While Daytona Beach is home to the official welcome center, events take place all around Volusia County. Special self-guided tours are designed to give bikers a way to tour the county and surrounding areas.

A full list of events and venues can be found on the Biketoberfest website.

Daytona Beach police says drivers should be extra careful this weekend as they travel, and to look twice before changing lanes to make sure you do not hit a passing motorcycle.

The agency also says people should expect a heavy motorcycle presence in the following areas:

MAIN STREET — Motorcycles-only traffic pattern in effect

Side street traffic may be restricted on Oleander Avenue, Wild Olive Street, Grandview Avenue, Hollywood Avenue

Special traffic patterns may go into effect along Atlantic Avenue and Peninsula Drive

NORTH BEACH STREET

There will be motorcycle-only parking in some areas. Also, expect heavy traffic around Indian Motorcycle Company

DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BOULEVARD

Public parking areas may be restricted to help with pedestrian safety and vehicle movement

Side streets near the 800 block will be restricted and/or closed at times

Also, if travelers plan on leaving or going to the beachside in Daytona Beach, they should use the Seabreeze/Oakridge Boulevard or International Speedway Boulevard bridges.

A full list of traffic and safety tips are available on the Daytona Beach police website.