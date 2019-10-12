KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The OC is a brand new 100,000 square feet office building in Osceola County hoping to be a new home for tech companies. Tenants are expected to come from near and far.
Here’s what you should know about The OC:
- NeoCity is a 500-acre property owned by the county that is being used for technology-based development.
- The OC (which stands for Osceola County) is the newest building at NeoCity. It’s a four-story infrastructure which will be used as office space to attract advanced companies investing in innovation — all with the help of Imec and BRIDG.
- Imec is a research and development innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, based out of Leuven, Belgium but also working in Florida.
- BRIDG is a not-for-profit that specializes in advanced system integration and microelectronics production among other technologies.
- There’s also a STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) high school at NeoCity called NeoCity Academy, the first net-zero school to open in the state.