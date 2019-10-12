ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is celebrating 15 years of Pride in the city this weekend.

Come Out with Pride festival starts at noon

Parade, musical acts, fireworks on tap

More than 175,000 people attended in 2018

The annual Come Out with Pride festival takes over Lake Eola Saturday with a marketplace, kids zone, two stages of performers, a parade and fireworks.

The event also promises musical performances by Brazilian pop star Pabllo Vittar, and by Broadway star Jennifer Holliday.

The marketplace opens at noon. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and the fireworks close out the night at 9 p.m.

For a full list of events, head to the Come Out with Pride website.

In 2018, more than 175,000 people attended Come Out with Pride in Orlando, making it one of the largest pride events in Florida.

Florida has the fourth largest LGBTQ population in the United States.

ROAD CLOSURES

There will be road closures around downtown Orlando because of the size of the event, plus the 1-mile parade route. You can find a map on the city of Orlando website.

Right now, Robinson Street is closed between Rosalind Avenue and Summerlin Avenue until Sunday at 2 a.m.

Eola Drive is also closed between Robinson Street and Washington Street until midnight.

Central Boulevard is closed from Rosalind Avenue to Sumerlin Avenue until 9 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Magnolia Avenue is closed from Robinson Street to Concord Street until 7 p.m.

Starting at noon, Rosalind Avenue will be closed from South Street to Robinson Street until 7:30 p.m.

And starting at 2 p.m., Sumerline Avenue will be closed from Central Boulevard to Robinson Street until 8 p.m.