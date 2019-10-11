ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three seats from Space Mountain were among $20,000 worth of items reported stolen from Walt Disney World last week, a Sheriff's Office incident report states.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was notified about the missing items Wednesday, October 2.

The previous morning, according to the report, an employee was doing inventory at the "Test Track shed" when he noticed a set of sails from the Peter Pan's Flight ride was missing. Later that day, the employee returned to the shed and found a shell and three seats from Space Mountain were also missing.

The value of the missing items was estimated at about $20,000.

The responding deputy said in the report that the storage area consists of two sheds, which are surrounded by a padlocked fence. There was no damage to the chains or locks.