OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo woman was jailed this week after deputies accused her of leaving a crash she caused on Alafaya Trail to get a massage at a chiropractor’s ofﬁce.

Jill Stahon, 52, was charged Wednesday with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report says.

She was being held Thursday on a $6,000 bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, which is Seminole County’s jail in Sanford.

A deputy was called to a crash at Alafaya Trail and Burnsed Place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and two occupants of a black Chevrolet pickup said they were heading north on Alafaya Trail in the right lane when a white Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on Alafaya Trail made a U-turn.

The now-northbound Toyota Corolla crossed into the right lane, striking the Chevrolet pickup on the driver’s side, the pickup's occupants said. They each sustained minor injuries, the report said.

They followed the vehicle a short distance until the Toyota made a right turn onto Burnsed Place. They said they watched the driver pull into a business plaza, get out of the Toyota, and walk into Tenpenny Chiropractic Associates.

The deputy went into the office and talked with Jill Stahon, who was in the middle of a massage. The deputy asked Stahon whether she had just been involved in a traffic crash.

“Jill advised she was not, but she heard a loud crash when she made a U-turn on Alafaya Trail,” she said, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. “Jill advised she was not involved.”

When Stahon stepped outside, the three pickup occupants identified Stahon as the driver of the Toyota Corolla that hit their pickup. They also pointed out damage on her car.

The deputy arrested Stahon after completing an investigation. As she was taken to jail, she “spontaneously uttered contradicting statements that were audio and video recorded,” the report said.

She said she didn’t know she was in a crash, she was running late for her chiropractor appointment, and she did not have time to notify law enforcement about the crash, the report said.

Stahon also claimed the truck ran into her.