ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are searching Ormond Beach after an alleged armed mother abducted her 2-year-old son in Orlando, which resulted in an Amber Alert being issued on Wednesday morning, law enforcement said during a news conference.

The 2 year old was last seen somewhere in the area of 1000 block of South Conway Road, at the Metro at Michigan Park Condos in Orlando at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Jenzell Cintron Perez is 3 feet tall and 45 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was abducted by 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz.

Perez's father and stepmother, Stephanie Maldonado, told Spectrum News 13 that Diaz allegedly broke into the couple's Orlando apartment with a gun and demanded that Perez be handed over to her.

"She's aggressive. She has committed violent acts against the baby, that's why we have the baby. She once broke his mouth, he lost two teeth. If you see the photo he has missing teeth because of his mother," Maldonado said, who called Diaz a drug addict.

However, during a Tuesday morning news conference with the media, an Orlando Police Department detective Chuck Crosby said that while there have been allegations made against Diaz, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigated the claims and no criminal allegations of violence against the child were found.

Yet, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon is worried about Perez.

"But our concern, of course, is the means of which she used to get the child, right? Being armed, kicking her way into the place, forcing her way into the residence …," said Rolon.

During the news conference, Rolon recapped what was in a statement that his department released and what Maldonado said: That the boy's mother, Diaz, and an unknown man kicked open the door and took the child by gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

He also added that a warrant has been issued for Diaz.

No vehicle description was given and Diaz's father was not home at the time.

However, Rolon explained that there is a possibility that the boy was taken to Ormond Beach and that various agencies are searching for Perez, including the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, the Ormond Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The police chief also warned that anyone who is aiding Diaz would be held accountable.

Rolon also said that his department is working with DCF to confirm who has custody of Perez.

Diaz is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The two may be in the company of a man in dark clothing with them.

When asked why the Amber Alert was issued a little after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly five hours after the call came in about the alleged abduction, Crosby said that law enforcement was working leads as to the boy's location and did not want to tip off Diaz and the man with her.

Once those leads did not work out, that is when the Amber Alert was issued.

Authorities advise people to do not approach them and to call 911.

