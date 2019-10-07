BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A decades-old bridge linking Brevard and Indian counties will be replaced after it was damaged in Hurricane Dorian.

Sebastian Inlet bridge to be replaced

The half-mile bridge over Sebastian Inlet dates back to the mid-1960s.

An FDOT post-storm inspection revealed it's structurally deficient, and must be replaced within the next six years.

Officials say it's still safe to drive over at this point.

A new bridge could cost upwards of $11 million, and include new bike lanes which the old one doesn't have.

In the meantime, during construction, commuters will have to drive an estimated 40 extra miles around from Melbourne to Vero Beach.

"If it's got to get done, it's got to get done," says Lorena Loucel of West Melbourne, who drives down this way frequently. "Safety comes first. I hope the bridge gets done quickly and back on track.​"​

Just south of the bridge, a $5 million restoration project is underway to fix issues to State Road A1A caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.