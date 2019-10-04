ST. CLOUD, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one St. Cloud woman wants educate others.

Kelly Garrison was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She's going through five months of chemo now and will later get a double mastectomy, radiation, and then reconstruction.

While breast cancer does not run in her family, she still got it, and that’s why she’s urging all women to get checked annually, no matter what your family history is like.

They’re wearing pink hats for Kelly Garrison. Hear how this St. Cloud woman is facing breast cancer with courage at 10pm, only on Spectrum News 13. #StCloud @MyNews13 #News13Osceola .@Starbucks pic.twitter.com/UqtJ3QyM5b — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 4, 2019

“Because you just think it’s genetic, and it’s not going to happen to you, and I was so clueless about it,” Garrison said. “And now I am learning everything about it that I possibly can so that I can be educated and educate others about it.”

A team of family and friends will walk alongside Kelly at Lake Eola on October 26 during the American Cancer Society walk. They will all be wearing t-shirts that read: "Kelly’s Crew Coming Through."