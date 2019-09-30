NATIONWIDE — CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the U.S., has stopped selling popular heartburn medication Zantac and its CVS-branded generic equivalent after a warning was issued by the FDA.

Zantac could be contaminated by known carcinogen, FDA says

Some manufacturers have issued recalls of ranitidine products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month that some ranitidine could be contaminated with low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer. Some manufacturers have issued recalls , according to the FDA.

Apotex Corp. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Ranitidine Tablets 75mg and 150mg (All pack sizes and Formats) due to the potential for Detection of an Amount of Unexpected Impurity,N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity in the product https://t.co/4st74WZC8F pic.twitter.com/fney2qCkWF — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) September 26, 2019

Zantac is sold both over the counter and with a prescription. Some manufacturers have stopped distributing it, and the FDA has not recommended that patients stop taking ranitidine products. Patients were encouraged to check with their doctor.

The impurity was identified as N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA. It's a known carcinogen that's led to recalls of popular blood pressure medications valsartan and losartan.

CVS stressed that Zantac and its generic CVS versions have not been recalled , and the FDA isn't recommending at this time that patients stop taking it. Customers who bought Zantac products can return them for a refund, the retailer said.

Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.