WASHINGTON — Less than 24 hours after a select group of lawmakers were able to view the whistleblower report about the controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president, reaction from the Florida delegation is coming in along party lines.

The revelations in the redacted release of the whistleblower report are now at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry . The document was dispersed, just minutes ahead of the acting intelligence chief’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

“The whistleblower report corroborates what the president released yesterday, basically that he abused the offices of the presidency,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida 10th District) in an interview with Spectrum News.

The complaint alleges the president used his office to pursue foreign help from Ukraine to influence the 2020 election, and then that the White House covered it up.

Demings, a member of the intelligence panel and the former Orlando Chief of Police, said she’s troubled with the way the complaint was handled. She’s pointing out the acting intelligence head consulted with the White House after receiving the complaint.

“I’ve spent 27 years in law enforcement. Never once in any of those investigations did I go to the suspect, the defendant, or the principle of the investigation and ask them how I should handle the investigation,” she explained.

Many Republicans have come to the president’s defense, arguing in part that the report relies on second-hand knowledge from more than half a dozen U.S. officials.

“This new allegation that doesn’t seem to be based on fact,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida 17th District).

“When you read the transcript, the President says things differently than I would say them,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) in an interview with Spectrum News.

“But, again, what they are talking about -- is there a violation of the law? I didn’t see it, and no one has shown me a law the president has violated,” he added.

Others like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) weren’t quite ready to comment on the report on Thursday.

“I’m not talking about this issue until all the facts have come forward,” Rubio said in response to questions from reporters as he exited a Senate Appropriations mark-up.

The Intelligence committee is now working to interview the whistleblower and others referenced in the report. The whistleblower will be permitted to testify before the committee behind closed doors once his or her attorneys are granted security clearance.

“There’s clearly a roadmap for us to continue this very important work,” Demings said.

