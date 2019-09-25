NATIONWIDE — In a July phone conversation, President Trump urged Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The White House on Wednesday released an unclassified, five-page memorandum detailing the 30-minute call.

The call, is central to the impeachment inquiry announced a day earlier by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president has insisted that he did nothing wrong in the call.

The memo is not a verbatim transcript. A note at the bottom of the first page describes it as "the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation."

In the call, Trump congratulates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections.

The president then talks about how the U.S. does a lot for Ukraine, moreso than other European countries, which Zelenskiy agrees with, also mentioning that his country was getting ready to buy more Javelin missiles from the U.S.

The president then requests a couple favors from Zelenskiy. First, he requests that Ukraine investigate whether the country is the location for "The Server". This appears to be a reference to claims that Ukraine is the location of the DNC server that was hacked by the Russians in 2016.

Then the president asks about Biden.

"The other thing, there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me," the president said, according to the memo.

Trump: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/epz997WKpo — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 25, 2019

The request revolved around allegations that the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president, Joe Biden, wanted to obstruct the Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation into his son, Hunter. Trump has tried to tie Hunter Biden, and by extension his father, to political corruption in the country.

While his father was heading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Hunter Biden was on the Board of Directors of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, in 2014.

According to Politifact, there were investigations in Ukraine at the time that were tied to the actual owner of the company.

Biden claimed that he and other western leaders pressured the government to fire the country's prosecutor, saying he wasn't doing enough to prosecute corruption.

President Trump and his allies have said Biden's actions were done to shield his son from prosecution. In the call with Zelenskiy, Trump even says the prosecutor was "treated very badly and he was a very fair prosecutor."

Both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing, and according to Politifact, the prosecutor's successor told Bloomberg in a May 2019 interview that Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws.

While Zelenskiy did not acknowledge Trump's urging to have Biden investigated during the July 25 call, he did say that "we are great friends and you Mr. President have friends in our country so we can continue our strategic partnership."

Trump repeatedly told Zelenskiy to work with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and with the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate both issues.

He also offered to meet with Zelenskiy at the White House if Ukraine would conduct that inquiry.



This conversation is part of a whistleblower complaint by a member of the intelligence community that led to it becoming public and the impeachment inquiry.

Democrats still are not satisfied. This summary is just one part of the complaint they're asking to see. They say Trump was trying to pressure a foreign leader to influence next year's elections.

It has been speculated that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskiy has the Biden Family investigated.

However, Trump denied this claim, saying he only withheld the money to fight corruption in the Eastern European country. Since 2014, the U.S. has been a strong ally of Ukraine when a new pro-Western government took power and has given the country millions into its armed forces.