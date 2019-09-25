ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection will begin Friday morning in the first murder trial for accused killer Markeith Loyd, despite one last attempt by Loyd's legal team Wednesday to delay the trial again.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016.

Here's what else you should know:

1. Loyd is also accused of killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton, after Clayton allegedly confronted Loyd at a Walmart in January 2017.

2. Loyd will go on trial for Clayton’s murder sometime next year.

3. Loyd’s defense filed a motion just days before the start of the Sade Dixon murder trial, asking the judge to combine the two trials into one because Loyd wants both tried together.

4. Last month the judge denied a motion to combine the two trials, partially because Loyd was against the request of his own attorneys. Apparently now, however, he's changed his mind. But the judge did not rule on that request Wednesday.

5. Also Wednesday, Loyd’s defense attorneys asked the judge in the case to delay the start of the trial, because they say they need more time to go through evidence.

Loyd himself even made a plea to the judge in court to delay the trial, arguing his current attorneys haven’t been representing him for the entire case and he says they need more time.

The judge denied the defense’s request, saying “it’s time to go to trial."

