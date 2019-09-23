ORLANDO, Fla. — A school resource officer is under investigation after arresting a 6 and 8-year-old last week in Orlando.

SRO suspended after arresting a 6 and 8-year-old

Arrests occurred at Lucious and Emma Nixon Charter School

Dennis Turner a former Orlando police officer

Previous: Cop Suspended Over "Concerning" Kids' Arrests

Officer Dennis Turner was suspended following Thursday's arrests at Lucious and Emma Nixon Charter School in Orlando.

The 6 and 8-year-old were arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from separate incidents.

The arrests have sparked outrage among local lawmakers.

”Arrested. Handcuffed. Fingerprinted. A mugshot.” Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith tweeted. “For a 6-year-old who had a tantrum? I'm completely speechless at the complete and total lack of judgment shown by this Orlando Police officer. How is it acceptable to traumatize any child in this way?”

Officer Turner, who retired in 2018, according to the Orlando Police Twitter account, was working as a school resource officer at the charter school as a part of the Reserve Officer Program.

Congratulations to Officer Dennis Turner on his 23 years of dedicated service to the @citybeautiful. Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/qyoq9zSjYs — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 29, 2018

OPD tells us Officer Turner did not follow department policy which requires the approval of a Watch Commander when arresting someone under the age of 12.

We know at least one of the children was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being handed back over to family members.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old this is very concerning to me,” said Police Chief Orlando Rolon. “Our department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations.”

Officer Turner will remain suspended until an internal investigation is completed.