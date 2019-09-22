NATIONWIDE — The Bat Signal shined bright, all across the world Saturday night, in celebration of Batman's birthday.

Check out the bat facts down below

It marked Batman Day and the Cape Crusader's 80th birthday.

On September 21, 1939, the first ever Batman comic was published.

To celebrate, the bat signal was displayed on the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.

And other cities around the world also joined in the celebration of the Dark Knight's birthday: Berlin, London, Melbourne, Rome, and Tokyo.

Here are some bat facts: