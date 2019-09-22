NATIONWIDE — The Bat Signal shined bright, all across the world Saturday night, in celebration of Batman's birthday.
It marked Batman Day and the Cape Crusader's 80th birthday.
On September 21, 1939, the first ever Batman comic was published.
To celebrate, the bat signal was displayed on the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.
And other cities around the world also joined in the celebration of the Dark Knight's birthday: Berlin, London, Melbourne, Rome, and Tokyo.
Here are some bat facts:
- Bruce Wayne got his name from two real-life historical heroes: Robert the Bruce and Mad Anthony Wayne of the American Revolution.
- The Batcave was first debuted in a 1943 serial (movie).
- Before his no-kill policy, Batman used to kill his enemies.
- How did Gotham City get its name? Batman writer and co-creator Bill Finger picked "Gotham" from opening up a phonebook and randomly put his finger on a person's name.
- Batman's creation was inspired by Zorro, Bela Lugosi's Count Dracula and the Shadow.
- Bruce Wayne is worth $9.2 billion, according to Money.com.