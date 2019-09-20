ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Jerry is a category 2 hurricane expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands today. The track should keep it just north of that area, and well to the east of the Bahamas. Jerry poses no threat to the United States.
Hurricane Jerry is located in the Central Atlantic about 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.
Winds continue to increase and are now sitting at 105 mph. Jerry may maintain this intensity throughout today, but is expected to start weakening a bit tomorrow. Jerry will, however, maintain hurricane status throughout the weekend as it passes north of the Leeward Islands.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for:
- St. Maarten
- St. Martin
- St. Barthelemy
- Saba and St. Eustatius
Meanwhile, Humberto has now transitioned into a post-tropical system.
Winds are still high at 100mph, but it stay away from land.
The rain from the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Imelda produced significant rain over southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Parts of Texas have received around 40”, with a several locations near two feet. Rain is beginning to back off, but it will take a few days for the water to recede. Flood and Flash Flood Warnings continue.
Here in Central Florida, we can expect rough ocean conditions, minor beach erosion, and a high rip current threat through at least early this weekend. A Small Craft Advisory continues for boaters.
We are just past the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November 30.
