ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Jerry is a category 2 hurricane expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands today. The track should keep it just north of that area, and well to the east of the Bahamas. Jerry poses no threat to the United States.

Hurricane Jerry is located in the Central Atlantic about 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Winds continue to increase and are now sitting at 105 mph. Jerry may maintain this intensity throughout today, but is expected to start weakening a bit tomorrow. Jerry will, however, maintain hurricane status throughout the weekend as it passes north of the Leeward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for:

St. Maarten

St. Martin

St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

Meanwhile, Humberto has now transitioned into a post-tropical system.



Winds are still high at 100mph, but it stay away from land.