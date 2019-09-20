KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Two years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans displaced here remember the devastation.

Mayra Gonzalez was living in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria made landfall. She said her house was made of cement but even then it would still shake. For 36 hours Mayra said she feared for her and her family's lives.

"It was a really horrible experience," Gonzalez said. "The only thing I would do was cry. My family had it bad but others had it way worse,"

Gonzalez had to start from scratch in Orlando, as the home she had here was severely affected during Hurricane Irma as well.