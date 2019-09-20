KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Despite the weeks that have passed since Hurricane Dorian, some Osceola County High School students want to make sure the Bahamas aren’t forgotten.
Here are five things you should know about how the Osceola Anglers are helping the Bahamas:
- Osceola Anglers are a fishing club made up of high school students all across Osceola County.
- Osceola Anglers has been around for six years and was started by Lamar and Donna Chisholm.
- The Osceola Anglers will be having a Bahamas Supply Drive on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to drop off donations can do so at Folsom Services at 25 E 13th St, St Cloud, Florida 34769.
- Osceola Anglers is working with the nonprofit HeadKnowles Foundation, which has people on the ground in the Bahamas.
- Osceola Anglers is also working with First Baptist Church of Orlando. They have set up a fund just for the hurricane relief, which is helping get materials shipped over to the people in need. For more information, visit their website.