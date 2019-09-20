TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is looking at what the future will be for SunPass after it parts ways with troubled contractor Conduent.

FDOT put out a formal "Request for Information" on Friday to get information and data from vendors. The agency says it wants to see what sorts of services, technology, and providers are out there to handle SunPass.

FDOT told Spectrum News that it is not entertaining proposals from potential companies right now. The agency issued this statement from FDOT secretary Kevin Thibault:

“Our number one priority is customer service and ensuring the best return on investment for taxpayers. While Conduent remains the contractor through 2022, it is our intent not to exercise the option to renew the second-half of the contract. We have advertised a Request for Information to gather general and technical data from vendors who have experience providing services and solutions that can support our SunPass system. The information we gather could be included in a future competitive solicitation for the development of a tolling back-office system during an open and fair procurement process.”

Conduent and SunPass have been under fire in the past year because of billing issues, including a payment processing backlog in the millions of SunPass account holders, and complaints about errant charges on bills.

The state has fined Conduent some $8.3 million.

The Florida Senate plans to hold a hearing on the fiasco some time this fall.