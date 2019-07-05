ORLANDO, Fla. — State transportation officials say that more customer service representatives are being added to help resolve problems that people are having with SunPass bills.

This comes just days after a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog report about ongoing erroneous bills that drivers keep getting.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Transportation said customers who think they have an erroneous bill can file a dispute online or call the customer service number.

FDOT recently directed SunPass contractor Conduent to add the additional customer service representatives, which officials said has lowered call wait times.

If you have concerns about your SunPass bill, the number to call is 1-888-865-5352.