ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who works for "I-4 Ultimate" subcontractor SGL was cut in the leg with a saw and taken to a hospital, the second SGL-worker injury in less than a week.

The man was working near West Colonial Drive and North Hughey Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. when he incurred the leg injury, according to SGL Constructors and the Orlando Fire Department.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, SGL said. The company described his injuries as not life-threatening. His name wasn't released.

On Friday, an SGL worker was struck by a 7,000-pound pipe "during regular construction activities" near downtown Orlando. He was taken to ORMC to be treated for an unspecified leg injury, Orlando Fire said. His name also hasn't been released.

"I-4 Ultimate" is a multi-year project to revamp 21 miles of the interstate through the metro Orlando area.