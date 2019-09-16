OVIEDO, Fla. — Some Oviedo homeowners are worried a new proposed development could make traffic in the city even worse.

They got a chance to express those concerns to city leaders at a public hearing on the new development Monday night.

Melanie Thomas is so worried about what a new development could mean for Oviedo traffic, she came up with the website itsyouroviedo.weebly.com to educate her neighbors about what it could include.

“It’s gotten progressively worse over the years,” Thomas said. “All we see are the result of all of this development — unchecked it seems sometimes — is just more traffic, more congestion, and just changing the character of the city in general.”

MORE TRAFFIC PROBLEMS? Oviedo homeowners have a chance to express concerns about a new development that could bring 100s of new homes. PUBLIC HEARING at 6:30pm tonight at Oviedo City Hall. Development details and concerns on @MyNews13 at :15 after the hour. #News13Seminole pic.twitter.com/79FQCGco1Q — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) September 16, 2019

A developer wants city leaders to approve this project that would be located off Mitchell Hammock Road, right across Oviedo on the Park. It would include condos, some businesses, and potentially hundreds of apartments.

Thomas says all of that will make traffic she has to drive through each and every day worse.

“Everybody has to expect growth in a city, and that’s good in many ways, but it has to be responsible, and it has to feel a need,” she said.

Oviedo’s mayor says the city needs condos and the development’s proposed 55-and-older section for people who want to scale down.

“The project will end up saving the city money, it will give us a 32-acre park in the center of the city – there’s a lot of attributes to this we should look at,” said Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere.

The mayor says two major roads through Oviedo, state roads 419 and 426, will be widened by the time the project would be built, if it’s approved.

But Thomas believes it’s too much, too soon. And despite her efforts to educate her neighbors, she fears city leaders have already made up their minds.

“A lot of us believe this is already a done deal, and we’ll basically be there venting for a decision that’s already been made,” said Thomas.​