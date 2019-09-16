Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action Sunday to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

This comes as health concerns grow over vaping across the country. But not everyone is happy.

“I’m not waiting for the federal government to come protect the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said. “This is a burgeoning health crisis, take action now.”

“It is evolving it’s changing every day and we want to tackle this as fast as possible,” said Dr. Howard Zucker.

The ban would not apply to tobacco and menthol-flavored products, which leaves some organizations concerned.

“What we think needs to be done is a complete ban on all flavors,” said Bill Sherman, managing director of government relations for the American Cancer Society.

Sherman called the ban harmful and ineffective.

“The message to kids is menthol is okay and it’s not, there’s no flavor for children and under no circumstances should children be using e-cigarettes,” he said.

“Flavors hook kids, there’s zero reason to exempt the flavor’s that being used by high school students,” said Michael Seilback, the national assistant vice president of the American Lung Association.

The governor wants state police and the Department of Health to ramp up enforcement efforts against retailers who sell to underage youth. Cuomo also plans to advance legislation to ban deceptive marketing of e-cigs to teens and children. Some believe all this could negatively impact the vaping industry.

“I feel like it would go down the hole because there’s nothing with the tobacco or the menthol, I don’t know it’s going to really put a toll on the vape industry,” said Sydnee Senear, a crew member at Smoke Buddy’s Tobacco Outlet in Jamestown.