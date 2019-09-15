DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.-Daytona Beach police will reveal a significant update Monday in a suspected serial-killer case linked to the deaths of at least four women between 2005 and 2007.
- "Major development" announced
- Four women were fatally shot
- Bodies discovered in remote area
Police wouldn’t reveal anything Sunday in advance of the news conference at 10 a.m. beyond saying investigators would outline a “major development in the Daytona Beach serial killer case.”
The killer has never been found.
The women were all fatally shot in the head.
Other similarities, investigators said, included the “risky lifestyles” the women lived, including three of the four victims having prostitution arrests in their criminal pasts.
LaQuetta Mae Gunther, whose body was found Daytona Beach alley in December 2005, was the first victim.
Investigators said she was shot in the back of her head. She was found partially naked.
The other victims were:
- Julie Ann Green, whose body was found by a construction worker in January 2006 on an access road off LPGA Boulevard.
- Iwana Patton’s body was discovered in woods east of Interstate 95 in February 2006
- Stacey Gage’s body turned up near an abandoned church less than a mile from Interstate 4 in January 2008 a month after she was killed. She did not have a prostitution record.