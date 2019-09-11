ORLANDO, Fla. – First responders and volunteers planted more than 13,000 flags in Orlando Wednesday morning to represent a fraction of the post-9/11 veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Roughly 40,000 flags total were planted in three Florida cities through the Camaraderie Foundation.

"[Veterans are] taught to fight wars, but we’re not taught to come back home and get back into our families and so it’s difficult," said Neftali Rodriguez, the executive director of the Orlando-based nonprofit.

The foundation offers free counseling and support to veterans and their families.

"It’s our obligation, it’s our duty to come out here and support them and make sure they’re getting the things that they need to go on with their lives," Orange County Undersheriff Mark Canty told reporters.

"Don’t hold it in, because we do that as army or as Marines you know," Rodriguez said. "We’re taught to be tough and suck it up and don’t let people know that you’re hurting. This is something that everyone needs help."