ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian is heading out to sea again, after two weeks of watching and waiting, and waiting... and waiting.

The storm, which at one point had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the northwestern Bahamas, and one of the strongest storms on record in general.

While the damage Dorian caused in The Bahamas is heart-breaking and a massive catastrophe, many in America, especially in Florida, may also never forget how Dorian took forever to move up the coast.