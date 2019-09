LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person was killed after a small plane crashed Friday afternoon in rural area of Lady Lake in northwest Lake County, deputies confirmed.

The crash happened at the end of Singletary Road near Marion County Road, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell.

A resident called 911 after the crash, which happened sometime before 3 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Federal Aviation Administration.

Deputies are at the crash site right now.