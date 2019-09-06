From fresh produce, to locally sourced meats, cheeses and more; Braymiller Market in the town of Hamburg offers it all to its customer.

Soon, it will do the same in downtown Buffalo at 201 Ellicott Street. In addition to the market, there will also be 201 affordable housing units.

They expect the entire project to be complete by July 2021.

Friday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, along with Ciminelli Real Estate executives, got a look at just what downtown shoppers can look forward to.

"An incredible selection of fresh food of all sorts, fresh fruits and vegetables, just what is needed in downtown Buffalo," Brown said.

The Mayor said after speaking with customers inside the market he's sure it will be the perfect addition to the city, after much anticipation of a grocery store being built downtown.

"They absolutely love the shopping experience here…they love the friendliness of the people. They've said great things about the availability of products here at Braymiller Market," Brown said.

Mayor Brown & Ciminelli Real Estate executives toured @Braymillermrkt in #Hamburg this morning before construction starts on downtown #Buffalo’s new market @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/BaRNJNmGGY — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) September 6, 2019

Paul Ciminelli, president and chief executive officer of Ciminelli Real Estate, said groundbreaking at the Ellicott Street site is set to begin in just a few weeks.

The downtown Braymiller Market footprint will be three times the size of the one in Hamburg.

"You'll start to see some real construction activity on the site and come spring you'll see what we call going vertical, so we will start to come out of the ground come spring time," Ciminelli said.