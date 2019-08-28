ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic in east Orange County is a mess right now after two separate crashes on major toll roads.

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of State Road 417 before Exit 24, which is for Innovation Way/Dowden Road.

A Toyota Camry crossed the median on S.R. 417, striking a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle near Moss Park Road, according to FHP. The trooper sustained minor injuries, and the Toyota’s driver wasn’t hurt.

All northbound lanes are exiting at Dowden Road.

A second crash is blocking all lanes of westbound State Road 528 just before Mile Marker 22.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a minivan is trapped under a dump truck on S.R. 528. At least one person is trapped. “Extrication in progress,” Orange County Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

About 100 gallons — a combination of diesel fuel and oil — spilled, making it a hazmat scene as well.