ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic in east Orange County is a mess right now after two separate crashes on major toll roads.
A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of State Road 417 before Exit 24, which is for Innovation Way/Dowden Road.
A Toyota Camry crossed the median on S.R. 417, striking a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle near Moss Park Road, according to FHP. The trooper sustained minor injuries, and the Toyota’s driver wasn’t hurt.
All northbound lanes are exiting at Dowden Road.
A second crash is blocking all lanes of westbound State Road 528 just before Mile Marker 22.
Orange County Fire Rescue says a minivan is trapped under a dump truck on S.R. 528. At least one person is trapped. “Extrication in progress,” Orange County Fire Rescue said on Twitter.
About 100 gallons — a combination of diesel fuel and oil — spilled, making it a hazmat scene as well.