ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic in east Orange County is a mess right now after two separate crashes on major toll roads.

2 crashes snarl traffic on major toll roads in Orlando area

Trooper sustains minor injuries in crash on SR 417 near Moss Park

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of State Road 417 before Exit 24, which is for Innovation Way/Dowden Road.

A Toyota Camry crossed the median on S.R. 417, striking a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle near Moss Park Road, according to FHP. The trooper sustained minor injuries, and the Toyota’s driver wasn’t hurt.

All northbound lanes are exiting at Dowden Road.

WATCH: Minivan stuck under a dump truck, and it's shut down State Road 528 west near Dallas Blvd. in east Orange.

➡ Traffic is being diverted at State Road 520.

➡ Crash is ALSO a hazmat situation - fuel leak.

➡ 2 other big crashes in the area. DETAILS: https://t.co/QhFp0c5RAV pic.twitter.com/FBpzZDiULR — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 28, 2019

A second crash is blocking all lanes of westbound State Road 528 just before Mile Marker 22.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a minivan is trapped under a dump truck on S.R. 528. At least one person is trapped. “Extrication in progress,” Orange County Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

About 100 gallons — a combination of diesel fuel and oil — spilled, making it a hazmat scene as well.